Anthrax Rock 1971 Classic At Final Black Sabbath Performance

(hennemusic) Anthrax rocked the 1971 classic, "Into The Void", as part of the Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne farewell event, "Back To The Beginning", in Birmingham on July 5.
The track from the UK outfit's third album, "Master Of Reality", was featured alongside the New York outfit's own "Indians" during a two-song appearance at the concert at Villa Park in Sabbath's hometown.
Anthrax followed Mastodon and Rival Sons as the third artist to take the stage at the stadium, which is home to the city's Premier League football club Aston Villa.
The event featured a lineup that included performances by Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, and some surprise guests. Stream fan-filmed video of the "Into The Void" performance here
Frank Bello of Anthrax Reveals Surprise Collaboration
Anthrax Excited For Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Final Concert
Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows
Anthrax Share Recap Video For European Tour
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- more
Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack- Rascal Flatts To Livestream Hometown Show- more
NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great With 'Messiah (Devil's Diss)'- Sombr’s 'Back To Friends' Is No. 1 Most Streamed Song In The World'- more.
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced
Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1
Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour With New Dates
Iron Maiden Precursor Gypsy's Kiss Announce New Album
Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows
Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour
Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour
The Rapture Launching First Headline Tour In 15 Years