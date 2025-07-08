.

Anthrax Rock 1971 Classic At Final Black Sabbath Performance

Bruce Henne | 07-08-2025
(hennemusic) Anthrax rocked the 1971 classic, "Into The Void", as part of the Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne farewell event, "Back To The Beginning", in Birmingham on July 5.

The track from the UK outfit's third album, "Master Of Reality", was featured alongside the New York outfit's own "Indians" during a two-song appearance at the concert at Villa Park in Sabbath's hometown.

Anthrax followed Mastodon and Rival Sons as the third artist to take the stage at the stadium, which is home to the city's Premier League football club Aston Villa.

The event featured a lineup that included performances by Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, and some surprise guests. Stream fan-filmed video of the "Into The Void" performance here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
