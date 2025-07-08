.

Halestorm Cover 'Perry Mason' At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Concert

Bruce Henne | 07-08-2025
(hennemusic) Halestorm covered the Ozzy Osbourne track, "Perry Mason", at the rocker's farewell show in his hometown of Birmingham, UK on July 5. Lzzy Hale and the band opened its set with "Love Bites (So Do I)" and "Rain Your Blood On Me" before closing with the lead single from Osbourne's 1995 release, "Ozzmosis."

Osbourne's seventh solo effort hit the Top 10 in multiple countries, including the US, where it went on to earn double platinum status for sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.

Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event saw Osbourne play his own short set before being joined by his Black Sabbath bandmates at the city's Villa Park, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential group.

Proceeds from the concert event will go to the Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities. Watch Halestorm cover Perry Mason at the Ozzy Osbourne farewell concert here

