Lamb Of God Tribute Black Sabbath With Children Of The Grave Cover At Farewell Show

(hennemusic) Lamb Of God paid tribute to Black Sabbath with a cover of "Children Of The Grave" during the UK band's farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham, UK. The classic was originally featured on Sabbath's third album, 1971's "Master Of Reality", which also included "Sweet Leaf" and "Into The Void", among others.
The Virginia outfit delivered the tune as part of a three-song set at the event, which was held at the city's Villa Park. In the days leading up the event, the founding members of Black Sabbath were awarded the Freedom of the City of Birmingham during a ceremony in the Council House.
Terence "Geezer" Butler, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, and Bill Ward were presented with their Freedom of the City scrolls and medals by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal.
The Freedom of the City honor is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country and recognizes people's exceptional service to the city. This honor recognizes Black Sabbath's significance to the cultural and musical identity of Birmingham, their strong association with the city and continued influence as pioneers of heavy metal in both Birmingham and beyond.
Stream video of the Lamb Of God tribute performance here
