Mastodon Open Black Sabbath Farewell Show With 'Supernaut' Cover

Bruce Henne | 07-08-2025
(hennemusic) Mastodon opened the Black Sabbath farewell show, "Back To The Beginning", at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5, and fan-filmed video has surfaced online.

The Atlanta rockers delivered "Black Tongue" and "Blood And Thunder" before being joined by Gojira's Mario Duplantier, Slipknot's Eloy Casagrande and Tool's Danny Carey for a cover of Sabbath's classic track, "Supernaut."

The song - which originally appeared on the UK group's 1972 album, "Vol. 4" - marked the first cover song of the event, which celebrated the careers of both Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne with tributes and farewell performances.

Among the lineup of guest artists included sets by Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool and Pantera. Stream video of the "Supernaut" performance by Mastodon here

