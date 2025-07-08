Mastodon Open Black Sabbath Farewell Show With 'Supernaut' Cover

(hennemusic) Mastodon opened the Black Sabbath farewell show, "Back To The Beginning", at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5, and fan-filmed video has surfaced online.
The Atlanta rockers delivered "Black Tongue" and "Blood And Thunder" before being joined by Gojira's Mario Duplantier, Slipknot's Eloy Casagrande and Tool's Danny Carey for a cover of Sabbath's classic track, "Supernaut."
The song - which originally appeared on the UK group's 1972 album, "Vol. 4" - marked the first cover song of the event, which celebrated the careers of both Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne with tributes and farewell performances.
Among the lineup of guest artists included sets by Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool and Pantera. Stream video of the "Supernaut" performance by Mastodon here
Arcadea (feat. Mastodon's Brann Dailor) Preview 'The Exodus of Gravity'
Mastodon Play First Show Without Brent Hinds
Mastodon Shock Fans By Splitting With Brent Hinds
Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Shares New L. A. Project Track 'My Way Space Fuzz'
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- more
Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack- Rascal Flatts To Livestream Hometown Show- more
NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great With 'Messiah (Devil's Diss)'- Sombr’s 'Back To Friends' Is No. 1 Most Streamed Song In The World'- more.
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced
Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1
Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour With New Dates
Iron Maiden Precursor Gypsy's Kiss Announce New Album
Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows
Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour
Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour
The Rapture Launching First Headline Tour In 15 Years