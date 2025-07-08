.

Ozzy Osbourne Streams 'Mr. Crowley' Cover Led By Jack Black

Bruce Henne | 07-08-2025
Ozzy Osbourne Streams 'Mr. Crowley' Cover Led By Jack Black

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne streamed a pre-recorded version of a cover of his 1980 classic, "Mr. Crowley", led by Jack Black, during his farewell show in Birmingham, UK on July 5.

The Tenacious D rocker was joined by a lineup that featured event music director Tom Morello's son, Roman, on guitar, Hugo Weiss on keys, Revel Young Ian on bass and Yoyoka Soma on drums.

"Mr. Crowley" was the second single from Osbourne's debut album, "Blizzard Of Oz", which launched his solo career after being fired by Black Sabbath in the spring of 1979.

Introduced with the lead single, "Crazy Train", the project featured ex-Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads, lyricist and former Rainbow bassist Bob Daisley, former Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake, and session player and Rainbow keyboardist Don Airey.

The "Mr. Crowley" cover was the only pre-taped featured video during the event at Birmingham's Villa Park, which hosted the farewell performances by Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

Stream the "Mr. Crowley" performance here

Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Streams 'Mr. Crowley' Cover Led By Jack Black

Halestorm Cover 'Perry Mason' At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Concert

Anthrax Rock 1971 Classic At Final Black Sabbath Performance

Sammy Hagar Excited For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert

Judas Priest Tribute Black Sabbath With 'War Pigs' Cover

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more

Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- more

Day In Country

Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack- Rascal Flatts To Livestream Hometown Show- more

-
Day In Pop

NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great With 'Messiah (Devil's Diss)'- Sombr’s 'Back To Friends' Is No. 1 Most Streamed Song In The World'- more.

Reviews

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!

Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe

5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above

Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary

Latest News

KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced

Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1

Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour With New Dates

Iron Maiden Precursor Gypsy's Kiss Announce New Album

Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows

Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour

Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour

The Rapture Launching First Headline Tour In 15 Years