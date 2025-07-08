Ozzy Osbourne Streams 'Mr. Crowley' Cover Led By Jack Black

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne streamed a pre-recorded version of a cover of his 1980 classic, "Mr. Crowley", led by Jack Black, during his farewell show in Birmingham, UK on July 5.
The Tenacious D rocker was joined by a lineup that featured event music director Tom Morello's son, Roman, on guitar, Hugo Weiss on keys, Revel Young Ian on bass and Yoyoka Soma on drums.
"Mr. Crowley" was the second single from Osbourne's debut album, "Blizzard Of Oz", which launched his solo career after being fired by Black Sabbath in the spring of 1979.
Introduced with the lead single, "Crazy Train", the project featured ex-Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads, lyricist and former Rainbow bassist Bob Daisley, former Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake, and session player and Rainbow keyboardist Don Airey.
The "Mr. Crowley" cover was the only pre-taped featured video during the event at Birmingham's Villa Park, which hosted the farewell performances by Osbourne and Black Sabbath.
Stream the "Mr. Crowley" performance here
