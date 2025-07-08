.

Rival Sons Rock 'Electric Funeral' At Black Sabbath Farewell Show

Bruce Henne | 07-08-2025
Rival Sons Rock 'Electric Funeral' At Black Sabbath Farewell Show

(hennemusic) Rival Sons delivered a cover of Black Sabbath's "Electric Funeral" at the UK band's farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham. The California group opened a three-song set with its 2019 track, "Do Your Worst", and closed with 2014's "Secret"; in between, Rival Sons rocked the classic from 1970's "Paranoid" release.

Following Sabbath's self-titled 1970 debut, "Paranoid" earned Sabbath its first No. 1 on the UK album charts while featuring instant classics like "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Fairies Wear Boots" and the title track.

Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event saw Ozzy Osbourne play his own short set before being joined by his Sabbath bandmates at the city's Villa Park, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential group.

Proceeds from the concert event will go to the Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities. Watch fan-filmed video of the "Electric Funeral" performance here

Related Stories
Rival Sons Rock 'Electric Funeral' At Black Sabbath Farewell Show

Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Tool, and Rival Sons Added To Ozzy's Final Concert

Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today

Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'

News > Rival Sons

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more

Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- more

Day In Country

Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack- Rascal Flatts To Livestream Hometown Show- more

-
Day In Pop

NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great With 'Messiah (Devil's Diss)'- Sombr’s 'Back To Friends' Is No. 1 Most Streamed Song In The World'- more.

Reviews

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!

Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)

Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe

5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above

Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary

Latest News

KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced

Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1

Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour With New Dates

Iron Maiden Precursor Gypsy's Kiss Announce New Album

Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows

Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour

Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour

The Rapture Launching First Headline Tour In 15 Years