Rival Sons Rock 'Electric Funeral' At Black Sabbath Farewell Show

(hennemusic) Rival Sons delivered a cover of Black Sabbath's "Electric Funeral" at the UK band's farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham. The California group opened a three-song set with its 2019 track, "Do Your Worst", and closed with 2014's "Secret"; in between, Rival Sons rocked the classic from 1970's "Paranoid" release.
Following Sabbath's self-titled 1970 debut, "Paranoid" earned Sabbath its first No. 1 on the UK album charts while featuring instant classics like "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Fairies Wear Boots" and the title track.
Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event saw Ozzy Osbourne play his own short set before being joined by his Sabbath bandmates at the city's Villa Park, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential group.
Proceeds from the concert event will go to the Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities. Watch fan-filmed video of the "Electric Funeral" performance here
Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup
Guns N' Roses, Tool, and Rival Sons Added To Ozzy's Final Concert
Rivals Sons Streaming Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island (Part 2 Today
Rival Sons Preview 'A Pair Of Aces: Live From Santa Catalina Island'
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Matt Cameron Parts Ways With Pearl Jam After 27 Years- Three Days Grace Take 'Apologies' To No. 1- more
Ray Stevens Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack- Rascal Flatts To Livestream Hometown Show- more
NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great With 'Messiah (Devil's Diss)'- Sombr’s 'Back To Friends' Is No. 1 Most Streamed Song In The World'- more.
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced
Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1
Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour With New Dates
Iron Maiden Precursor Gypsy's Kiss Announce New Album
Puscifer Announces Very Special Intimate Shows
Queensryche And Accept Launching Volume and Vengeance Tour
Xoth Plot Exogalactic Actuality Tour
The Rapture Launching First Headline Tour In 15 Years