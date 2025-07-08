Rival Sons Rock 'Electric Funeral' At Black Sabbath Farewell Show

(hennemusic) Rival Sons delivered a cover of Black Sabbath's "Electric Funeral" at the UK band's farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham. The California group opened a three-song set with its 2019 track, "Do Your Worst", and closed with 2014's "Secret"; in between, Rival Sons rocked the classic from 1970's "Paranoid" release.

Following Sabbath's self-titled 1970 debut, "Paranoid" earned Sabbath its first No. 1 on the UK album charts while featuring instant classics like "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Fairies Wear Boots" and the title track.

Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event saw Ozzy Osbourne play his own short set before being joined by his Sabbath bandmates at the city's Villa Park, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential group.

Proceeds from the concert event will go to the Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities. Watch fan-filmed video of the "Electric Funeral" performance here

