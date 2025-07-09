Dayseeker Announce New Album With 'Creature In The Black Night' Video

Dayseeker have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Creature In The Black Night" on October 24th and have shared a music video for the title track.
"Creature In The Black Night' is the darker part of your conscience overpowering you," reveals vocalist Rory Rodriguez about the song. "It's about the rush you're addicted to that you can't ignore."
The "Creature In The Black Night" album was produced by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Silent Planet) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, and Lorna Shore).
Atom Splitter shared these details about the forthcoming album: While not a concept album in the traditional sense, Creature in the Black Night exhibits thematic cohesion, from its shadowy visual identity, Grim Reaper iconography, and ominous atmosphere, to how its songs unfold like chapters. "There's a horror-inspired vibe that took hold early on," Rodriguez explains. "It wasn't planned. But once it started showing up in the songs, we leaned into it."
Fans expecting a sorrowful descent into depression might be surprised - Creature In The Black Night has sharper edges, heavier riffs, and a newfound sense of clarity. "There was this idea that we'd get more and more commercial over time," Rodriguez says. "But I think the opposite happened - we're riffing more, I'm screaming more. And it feels good. It feels honest."
Dayseeker hasn't just evolved. They've ascended.
In This Moment Launching Black Mass Tour
Silverstein Recruit Dayseeker's Rory Rodriguez For New Song 'Drain The Blood'
Dayseeker Announce Dark Sun Protocol Tour
Dayseeker Unplug For New 'Neon Grave' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'- The Sword Extend Warp Riders Anniversary Tour- We Came As Romans Announce New Album- more
KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas Announced- Motley Crue And Dolly Parton Take 'Home Sweet Home' To No. 1- Heart Expand Royal Flush Tour- more
Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton Lead Lineup For Healing Appalachia Festival- Lee Brice Joins Lineup For Las Vegas Songwriters Festival- more
Hear Second Rare Track from Sly & The Family Stone- Boys Like Girls Launching The Basements To Bleachers Tour- NLE Choppa Becomes NLE The Great- more
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
5 Star: Styx - Circling from Above
Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off
Sleep Theory Launching Second Leg Of U.S. Headline Tour
Dayseeker Announce New Album With 'Creature In The Black Night' Video
70000tons Of Metal Announce Initial 2026 Lineup
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth Announces Third Album 'The End'
The Sword Extend Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour
We Came As Romans Announce New Album 'All Is Beautiful...Because We're Doomed'
Watch Yellowcard's 'Take What You Want' Video