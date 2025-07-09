Dayseeker Announce New Album With 'Creature In The Black Night' Video

Dayseeker have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Creature In The Black Night" on October 24th and have shared a music video for the title track.

"Creature In The Black Night' is the darker part of your conscience overpowering you," reveals vocalist Rory Rodriguez about the song. "It's about the rush you're addicted to that you can't ignore."

The "Creature In The Black Night" album was produced by Daniel Braunstein (Spiritbox, Silent Planet) and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, and Lorna Shore).

Atom Splitter shared these details about the forthcoming album: While not a concept album in the traditional sense, Creature in the Black Night exhibits thematic cohesion, from its shadowy visual identity, Grim Reaper iconography, and ominous atmosphere, to how its songs unfold like chapters. "There's a horror-inspired vibe that took hold early on," Rodriguez explains. "It wasn't planned. But once it started showing up in the songs, we leaned into it."

Fans expecting a sorrowful descent into depression might be surprised - Creature In The Black Night has sharper edges, heavier riffs, and a newfound sense of clarity. "There was this idea that we'd get more and more commercial over time," Rodriguez says. "But I think the opposite happened - we're riffing more, I'm screaming more. And it feels good. It feels honest."

Dayseeker hasn't just evolved. They've ascended.

