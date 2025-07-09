Gojira Perform 1972 Black Sabbath Classic At Farewell Show

(hennemusic) Gojira performed a 1972 Black Sabbath classic at the iconic UK band's farewell show on July 5. The French rockers wrapped up its four song set with "Under The Sun", the closing track from Sabbath's 1972 album, "Vol. 4".

Co-produced by Patrick Meehan and the band, the group's fourth studio release included "Supernaut", "Snowblind", "Changes" and "Tomorrow's Dream", among others.

"Vol. 4" reached the top 10 in multiple countries - including the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany and Finland, while peaking at No. 13 on the US Billboard 200.

The "Back To The Beginning" event at Birmingham's Villa Park featured an extensive lineup of guests artists performing a mix of Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne songs alongside some of their own.

Watch video of the Gojira performance here

