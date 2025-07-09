Guns N' Roses Perform Four Black Sabbath Songs At Farewell Event

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed four Black Sabbath songs during its appearance at the UK band's farewell concert event this past weekend.
The group opened its set at Birmingham's Villa Park with the 1972 "Technical Ecstasy" tune, "It's Alright", which was followed by the title track to 1978's "Never Say Die!" and its deep cut, "Junior's Eyes", as well as the title track to 1973's "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" - before closing with "Welcome To The Jungle" and "Paradise City."
Axl Rose had a backstage moment with Ozzy Osbourne, which he shared online, writing "Wow! What an event! Extremely overwhelming! Really great crowd! Was very emotional for everyone! MET OZZY! Crazy we'd never met before! He was really great! Was great to meet Sabbath!"
"Was hard as I imagine for anyone to watch his struggles while at the same time everyone was rooting for him and massively respecting the challenges he took head on and he did it! Was great to meet Ozzy's family and see friends and peeps in all the bands and the business. A huge thank you again to Ozzy, Sharon, Black Sabbath and all the fans for having us!"
"My first time meeting Axl Rose," wrote Ozzy on social media, "at my age you don't get to meet many legends, seriously an utter gentleman."
Proceeds from the concert event will go to the Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities.
Watch Guns N' Roses rock four Sabbath songs in Birmingham here
