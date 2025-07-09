Ozzy Osbourne Delivers Final Live Performance

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne delivered his final live performance during an emotional farewell concert event in his hometown of Birmingham, UK. Prior to joining Black Sabbath for the final time, Osbourne played a 5-song set of his own while highlighting some of the most famous songs in his solo catalog.
The rocker arrived to huge applause via a lift through the floor at center stage before playing a set that featured four tracks from his 1980 debut, "Blizzard Of Ozz" - "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution", and the iconic "Crazy Train" - as well as his 1991 hit, "Mama, I'm Coming Home."
The rocker launched his solo career with "Blizzard of Ozz" after being fired by Black Sabbath in the spring of 1979; introduced with the lead single, "Crazy Train", the project featured ex-Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads, lyricist and former Rainbow bassist Bob Daisley, former Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake, and session player and Rainbow keyboardist Don Airey.
Osbourne was joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos for the performance.
With reported catalog sales of more than 100 million copies, Osbourne has been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with Black Sabbath (in 2006) and as a solo artist (in 2024).
Watch fan-filmed video footage of Ozzy's final live performance here
Ozzy Osbourne Streams 'Mr. Crowley' Cover Led By Jack Black
Halestorm Cover 'Perry Mason' At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Concert
Anthrax Rock 1971 Classic At Final Black Sabbath Performance
Sammy Hagar Excited For Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert
