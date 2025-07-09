Pantera Rock Pair Of Black Sabbath Classics At Farewell Concert

(hennemusic) Pantera rocked a pair of Black Sabbath classics during a 4-song set at the UK band's farewell concert in Birmingham. The Texas outfit took the stage at the city's Villa Park following a set by a "supergroup" of rockers that included Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar, Papa V Perpetua, Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt and more,
The group opened with "Cowboys From Hell" and "Walk" before delivering covers of "Planet Caravan" and "Electric Funeral" for the sold-out crowd.
Pantera has previously recorded studio versions of both Sabbath tracks: "Planet Caravan" appeared on 1994's "Far Beyond Driven", while "Electric Funeral" was featured on the 2000 album, "Reinventing The Steel."
Billed as "Back To The Beginning", the event saw the farewell performances by both Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential heavy metal band.
Stream video of Pantera's performance here
