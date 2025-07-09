Slayer Deliver 1970 Black Sabbath Classic At Farewell Event

(hennemusic) Slayer delivered a 1970 classic during its appearance at the Black Sabbath farewell event this past weekend.
The group performed "Wicked World" - from Sabbath's groundbreaking self-titled debut - during its six-song set; after opening with "Disciple" and "War Ensemble", the band blended the track into the opening and closing of the title track to 1988's "South Of Heaven" release, and followed it with "Raining Blood" and "Angel Of Death."
In the days leading up to the concert, the founding members of Black Sabbath were awarded the Freedom of the City of Birmingham during a ceremony in the Council House.
Terence "Geezer" Butler, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, and Bill Ward were presented with their Freedom of the City scrolls and medals by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Zafar Iqbal.
The Freedom of the City honor is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies in the country and recognizes people's exceptional service to the city. This honor recognizes Black Sabbath's significance to the cultural and musical identity of Birmingham, their strong association with the city and continued influence as pioneers of heavy metal in both Birmingham and beyond.
Stream video of the Slayer performance here
