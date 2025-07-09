Sleep Theory Launching Second Leg Of U.S. Headline Tour

Sleep Theory have announced the details for the second leg of their U.S. headline tour that they are launching this fall in support of their debut album "Afterglow".
The new fall headline tour leg is set to kick off on September 22nd in Springfield, MO at The Regency Live and will wrap up on October 12th in Little Rock, AR at The Hall.
Support for Leg 2 will remains the same, with Nevertel, Oxymorrons, and Strayview appearing on the bill, according to the announcement. See the dates for the new trek, as well previously announced dates and festival appearances below:
U.S. FESTIVALS:
7/11 - Gettysburg, PA - Gettysburg Bike Week
7/18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration
9/18 - 102.9 Hog Havoc @ Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI
9/19 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt (KJOC Radio Show)
9/21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
10/5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock
1/25-1/31 - Miami, FL - Shiprocked Cruise
WITH FALLING IN REVERSE:
8/10 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*
8/12 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*
8/13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*
8/14 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*
8/16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum*
8/17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*
8/19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*
8/20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
8/22 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*
8/23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*
8/25 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*
8/26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live*
8/27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
8/29 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center**
8/30 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre**
8/31 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center**
9/2 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
9/6 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion**
*With Falling In Reverse, Wage War, Tech N9ne
**With Falling In Reverse, Slaughter To Prevail, Hollywood Undead
WITH NEVERTEL, OXYMORRONS, + STRAYVIEW:
9/22 - Springfield, MO - The Regency Live
9/24 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
9/25 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre
9/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
9/29 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
9/30 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm
10/2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/3 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
10/5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock
10/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
10/7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10/9 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
10/10 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Backroom
10/11 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
10/12 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
WITH PAPA ROACH + THE USED:
11/25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
11/26 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
11/28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
11/29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
12/1 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre
12/2 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
12/5 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/6 - Kitchener, ON - The Aud
12/8 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
12/10 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
