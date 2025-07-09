Tool Perform Tribute To Black Sabbath With 'Hand Of Doom' Cover

(hennemusic) Tool performed a tribute to Black Sabbath with a cover of the 1970 classic, "Hand Of Doom", during a three-song set at the UK band's farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham.

The track was originally featured on Sabbath's second album, 1970's "Paranoid." Recorded in London and produced by Rodger Bain, the project delivered Sabbath its first No. 1 on the UK album charts - a feat they wouldn't repeat until the 2013 reunion album, "13."

A collection of pre-Black Sabbath recordings under the name Earth will be released on July 25 via Big Bear Records. "Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes" was recorded during the foursome's early days in 1969 by music promoter Jim Simpson, who went on to become Black Sabbath's first manager.

Simpson, now in his mid-80s and still ubiquitous on the Midlands' music scene, has found the tracks he recorded when the group were in their early days.

"Before Black Sabbath, the band were known as Earth - a blues-driven powerhouse already making a name for themselves," says Simpson. "This new release presents rare early recordings from that era, remastered from long-lost tapes. These recordings clearly demonstrate what fine music they produced right from the very beginning. We recorded these tracks at Zella Studio in Birmingham in 1969, but held back from releasing them as their style was evolving so quickly.

"Now, some 57 years later, the recordings assume a greater importance, illustrating how these four young men from Birmingham, barely out of their teens, were excellent musicians and a fine band, fully deserving of all the success that was to come their way."

Get more details and stream "Hand Of Doom" from Birmingham here

