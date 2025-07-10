Ghost Frontman Papa V Perpetua tributes Ozzy Osbourne With 1983 Classic

(hennemusic) Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with a 1983 classic by the iconic rocker as part of his farewell performance in Birmingham.

The singer delivered the title track to Osbourne's "Bark At The Moon" during the event, where he joined a supergroup that featured Vernon Reid, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker.

The album followed "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" as Osbourne's third solo project following his dismissal from Black Sabbath in 1979.

"Bark At The Moon" peaked at No. 19 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to triple platinum status for sales of more than 3 million copies in the region.

Prior to joining Black Sabbath for the final time, Osbourne played a 5-song set of his own while highlighting some of the most famous songs in his solo catalog.

Watch video of the performance from Birmingham here

Related Stories

Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'Every Ghost'

Watch Yungblud Perform New Song 'Ghosts'

Laguna Reveal 'Live On The Line' Video

My Chemical Romance Restore 'The Ghost Of You' Video

News > Ghost

Share this article: