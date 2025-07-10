K.K. Downing Rocks Judas Priest Classic At Black Sabbath Farewell Show

(hennemusic) Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing rocked the band's 1980 classic, "Breaking The Law", during a July 5 appearance at the Black Sabbath farewell show in Birmingham.
Downing - who retired from the group in 2011 - was joined by Billy Corgan on vocals, bassist Rudy Sarzo, Tom Morello, and Tool's Adam Jones and Danny Carey for the track from Priest's "British Steel" before the lineup delivered the Sabbath song "Snowblind."
Judas Priest and Black Sabbath were both formed in Birmingham in the late 1960s.
Downing went on to form KK's Priest in 2019; the band has released two studio albums: 2021's "Sermons of the Sinner" and 2023's "The Sinner Rides Again."
The guitarist was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022 as a member of Judas Priest.
Stream video of both performances in Birmingham here
