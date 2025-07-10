Sammy Hagar Performs Flying High Again At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Event

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar performed the 1981 classic, "Flying High Again", at the Ozzy Osbourne farewell concert at Birmingham's Aston Villa this past weekend.

Hagar was joined on the lead single from "Diary Of A Madman" by a supergroup that featured Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, Living Colour's Vernon Reid, Tool's Adam Wakeman, bassist Rudy Sarzo, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Following the song, Reid left the stage as event music director Tom Morello joined the lineup for a cover of "Rock Candy", a track from the 1973 self-titled debut by Montrose, Hagar's first band.

Billed as "Back To The Beginning", July 5 event saw the farewell performances by both Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential heavy metal band.

Proceeds from the concert event will go to the Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital charities.

Watch the Ozzy and Montrose covers here

