Steven Tyler and Ronnie Wood Make Surprise Appearance At Black Sabbath Farewell

Bruce Henne | 07-10-2025
(hennemusic) Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood made a surprise appearance at the Black Sabbath farewell show in Birmingham last weekend.

Tyler and Wood were joined by Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker for the Tiny Bradshaw classic, "Train Kept A-Rollin'", which Aerosmith covered on their 1974 album, "Get Your Wings."

Wood and Barker left the stage as Chad Smith stepped in for a jam on "Walk This Way" before closing with a snippet of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love."

Tyler's appearance was a surprise as Aerosmith announced its retirement from touring due to a vocal injury Tyler suffered at the start of a farewell tour in 2023.

Billed as "Back To The Beginning", July 5 event saw the farewell performances by both Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, where they were joined by a number of guest artists paying tribute to the influential heavy metal band.

Stream fan-filmed video of the surprise appearances here.

