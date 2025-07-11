All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video

All Time Low have premiered a music vidoe for their new single "The Weather". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Everyone's Talking", which will be released on October 17th.

MUSES PR sent over the details: The song is a Ramones-toasting pop-rock missile, and one which Gaskarth describes as "a cynical but playful concept" about running into a close former friend or partner and, rather than reminiscing about the heavy times spent together, instead BS'ing about trivial matters.

The band, who have sold more than 3.5 million albums in the U.S. alone and have garnered over 5 billion streams worldwide to date, has also released the official music video for "The Weather" which, like the song itself, centers on the tension felt between what's said and what's really felt.

Having previously announced their 30-plus-date EVERYONE'S TALKING! TOUR, which is on sale now and kicks off on October 4, 2025 in Missoula, Montana with support from special guests Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox across select cities., All Time Low now announce 2026 headline arena tour dates in the UK and Europe. Kicking off on January 20, 2026 in Glasgow, the tour touches down at London's famed O2 Arena, in addition to stops in Paris, Prague, Barcelona and more, with support from Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong and The Paradox.

All Time Low Fall 2025 Tour

^Festival Dates Do Not Include Support Acts

October 4 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

October 8 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

October 9 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 11 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

October 12 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 14 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

October 18 + 19 - Las Vegas NV @ When We Were Young Festival

October 21 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

October 22 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

October 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

October 25 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

October 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

October 28 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

October 29 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

October 31 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

November 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

November 3 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

November 5- Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

November 7 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

November 8 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 11 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

November 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

November 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

November 15 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

November 16 - Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour^

November 18 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

November 19 - Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center

November 21- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

November 22 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 25 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

November 26 - Washington DC @ The Anthem

November 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

November 29 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena



All Time Low 2026 UK and European Tour

January 20 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

January 22 - Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

January 23 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

January 24 - London, UK @ The O2

January 26 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

January 27 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

January 29 - Tilburg, NL @ 013

January 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

February 2 - Stockholm, SE @ Arenan

February 3 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

February 4 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

February 6 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

February 8 - Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

February 9 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu

February 10 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

February 12 - Munich, DE @ TonHalle

February 13 - Bergamo, IT @ ChorusLife Arena

February 15 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

February 16 - Madrid, ES @ Riviera

