All Time Low Announce New Album With 'The Weather' Video

All Time Low have premiered a music vidoe for their new single "The Weather". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Everyone's Talking", which will be released on October 17th.
MUSES PR sent over the details: The song is a Ramones-toasting pop-rock missile, and one which Gaskarth describes as "a cynical but playful concept" about running into a close former friend or partner and, rather than reminiscing about the heavy times spent together, instead BS'ing about trivial matters.
The band, who have sold more than 3.5 million albums in the U.S. alone and have garnered over 5 billion streams worldwide to date, has also released the official music video for "The Weather" which, like the song itself, centers on the tension felt between what's said and what's really felt.
Having previously announced their 30-plus-date EVERYONE'S TALKING! TOUR, which is on sale now and kicks off on October 4, 2025 in Missoula, Montana with support from special guests Mayday Parade, The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox across select cities., All Time Low now announce 2026 headline arena tour dates in the UK and Europe. Kicking off on January 20, 2026 in Glasgow, the tour touches down at London's famed O2 Arena, in addition to stops in Paris, Prague, Barcelona and more, with support from Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong and The Paradox.
All Time Low Fall 2025 Tour
^Festival Dates Do Not Include Support Acts
October 4 - Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
October 8 - Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live
October 9 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
October 11 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
October 12 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 14 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
October 18 + 19 - Las Vegas NV @ When We Were Young Festival
October 21 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
October 22 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
October 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
October 25 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
October 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
October 28 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
October 29 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
October 31 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
November 2 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
November 3 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
November 5- Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
November 7 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!
November 8 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 11 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
November 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
November 14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
November 15 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
November 16 - Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour^
November 18 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
November 19 - Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC Events Center
November 21- Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
November 22 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
November 25 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
November 26 - Washington DC @ The Anthem
November 28 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
November 29 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
All Time Low 2026 UK and European Tour
January 20 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
January 22 - Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena
January 23 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
January 24 - London, UK @ The O2
January 26 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
January 27 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
January 29 - Tilburg, NL @ 013
January 31 - Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
February 2 - Stockholm, SE @ Arenan
February 3 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
February 4 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
February 6 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium
February 8 - Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
February 9 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu
February 10 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
February 12 - Munich, DE @ TonHalle
February 13 - Bergamo, IT @ ChorusLife Arena
February 15 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
February 16 - Madrid, ES @ Riviera
