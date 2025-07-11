Deep Purple Stream 1972 Tokyo Performance Of 'Highway Star'

(hennemusic) Deep Purple is streaming video of a 1972 Tokyo performance of its classic, "Highway Star", as the latest preview to the forthcoming Super Deluxe Edition of "Made In Japan."

Due August 15, the package features new stereo and Dolby ATMOS mixes of the original landmark live album by acclaimed producer Steven Wilson; all three concerts in the country were newly remixed by Richard Digby Smith, and several rare single edits - including the German version of "Black Night" and the Mexican edit of "Space Truckin'."

Originally intended as a Japan-only release, this double live album became a surprise global phenomenon. Released in the U.K. in December 1972 and in the U.S. the following March, "Made In Japan" went platinum in America and several European countries.

Singer Ian Gillan, guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, keyboardist Jon Lord, bassist Roger Glover, and drummer Ian Paice - Deep Purple's famed Mk II lineup - turned studio staples like "Smoke On The Water," "Highway Star," and "Space Truckin'" into explosive live statements.

"We came halfway around the world and found the audience singing every word. It was magical," Glover recalls in the collection's liner notes.

Get more details and stream video of the Tokyo performance of "Highway Star" here

