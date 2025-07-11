Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' In Santa Clara

(hennemusic) Metallica performed its 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters", during a June 20 show in Santa Clara, CA, and the band are sharing video from the event.

The third single from the group's self-titled album (aka "The Black Album") was featured during the band's show at the city's Levi's Stadium, where they were joined by openers Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"Nothing Else Matters" was a top 10 single in more than a dozen territories while the album earned the band's first US No. 1 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of "Seek And Destroy" from the Santa Clara concert.

Stream both songs from the first of two shows in Santa Clara here

