Def Leppard Share Episode 3 Of Behind The Tour For 2025 Trek

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a new video package highlighting a run of US dates as part of the UK band's current tour of North America.

"In Episode 3 of Behind The Tour," says the band, "the guys work on some harmonies, we hit the Rock Brigade Rally, Joe plays a tribute to Mick Ralphs, Phil shows off his new Tele and more!"

The group - who recently launched Summer Tour 2025 in Puerto Rico - is streaming footage from Milwaukee's Summerfest, Thackerville, OK and Rogers, AR from a series of appearances in June.

The tour includes a mix of Bret Michaels, The Struts, or Extreme as openers. Stream episode 3 of Behind The Tour 2025 here

Related Stories

Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell 'Completely In Remission For The First Time'

Def Leppard Share Latest Episode Of Behind The Tour 2025

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Cancer Battle Update From Bandmate

News > Def Leppard

Share this article: