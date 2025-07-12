Def Leppard Share Episode 3 Of Behind The Tour For 2025 Trek

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a new video package highlighting a run of US dates as part of the UK band's current tour of North America.
"In Episode 3 of Behind The Tour," says the band, "the guys work on some harmonies, we hit the Rock Brigade Rally, Joe plays a tribute to Mick Ralphs, Phil shows off his new Tele and more!"
The group - who recently launched Summer Tour 2025 in Puerto Rico - is streaming footage from Milwaukee's Summerfest, Thackerville, OK and Rogers, AR from a series of appearances in June.
The tour includes a mix of Bret Michaels, The Struts, or Extreme as openers. Stream episode 3 of Behind The Tour 2025 here
