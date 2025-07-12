ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert Due To Jeff Lynne Illness

Jeff Lynne's ELO were scheduled to play the final show of their legnedary career on Sunday, July 13th at Hyde Park London, but have been forced to cancel the show due to Lynne's health.

The band broke the sad news to fans with the following message on Satudary (July 12th), "Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow's BST Hyde Park show.

"Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

"The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff's mind today - and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time."

