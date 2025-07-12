Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief

Metal icons Metallica have announced that their charity, the All Within My Hands Foundation, is granting $100,000 to two organizations providing emergency relief following the tragic and deadly floods in Texas last week.
The band shared, "In response to the devastating floods in Texas Hill Country, #AWMH is granting $100,000 in support through longtime partners providing emergency relief: Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen.
"Last week's intense rainfall caused catastrophic flash flooding, ravaging communities and leaving residents stranded. The Guadalupe River surged to its second-highest level on record, and in the days since the disaster, local officials have confirmed 120 deaths, plus at least 150 people missing in Kerr County alone.
"#DirectRelief and #WCK are working with local emergency response officials to efficiently provide critical medical resources and nourishing meals to the community's most affected members.
"Learn more and join us in lending support metallica.lnk.to/Texas-Flood-Relief"
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert Due To Jeff Lynne Illness
