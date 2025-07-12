.

Oasis Stream 'Slide Away' From Opening Night Of Live 25 Tour

Bruce Henne | 07-12-2025
(hennemusic) Oasis is streaming audio of "Slide Away" from the opening night of its "Live '25" tour in Cardiff, Wales on July 4. The track from 1994's "Definitely Maybe" was featured at the city's Principality Stadium, which hosted the first performance by the Gallagher brothers in 16 years.

The band delivered a 23-song set during the first of two shows in Cardiff, opening with "Hello" and closing with "Champagne Supernova" - both from 1995's "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?"

Oasis - who formed in Manchester in 1991 - went on to become one of the UK's biggest rock acts, with all seven of the group's studio albums reaching UK No. 1 before they disbanded in 2009 after selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned," said the group when announcing the tour. "The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

Stream "Slide Away" from opening night in Cardiff here

