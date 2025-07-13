Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak took to social media to update fans with the news that he will be undergoing brain surgery next month to remove a recently discovered benign tumor.
He wrote on Instagram, "Hello! Just wanted to give another update for those that are interested. First off, I still feel fine. Haven't had any episodes again like the first one I had after Download fest, so that's good. Also on medication at the moment, that's supposed to help with that not happening again.
"2nd, I have a few more appointments at the medical offices to get ready for surgery, which is scheduled for August, 4th. I will be getting a craniotomy, which they basically will be cutting into my skull over my left ear, taking the tumor out, then patching everything back up. Something like that......you can google more on it, if you'd like to know what it actually involves if you want.
"Not sure how long it will take to recover, but they said probably will be a minimum of at least 6 weeks. It's different for everyone, so only time will tell.....But, I will be back out there as soon as I feel like I can, and of course if they tell me it's safe to do so!!! Will keep you informed as that time approaches.
Thank you all again, for the amount of positivity being thrown my way!!! It feels good and is really appreciated!"
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery
Hatebreed Announce Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour
Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows
Hatebreed Announce North American 30th Anniversary Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'- Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month- more
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert- Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief- 38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years- more
George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Lil Man J Finding Success With 'Stuck In The Middle'- more
Ariana Grande Duets With Brother Frankie On 'Hotel Rock Bottom'- B.U.G Antman Gets Surreal With 'Belt'- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month
Most-Viewed Rock Songs & Artists for International Rock and Roll Day
Stream Sting's Expanded 'The Dream Of The Blue Turtles'
Steve Hackett Releases 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall'
Skunk Anansie Get Deeply Personal With 'Shame'
The Raincoats' Gina Birch Delivers 'Trouble'
Watch Born of Osiris' 'The War That You Are' Video