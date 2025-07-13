Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month

Hatebreed guitarist Wayne Lozinak took to social media to update fans with the news that he will be undergoing brain surgery next month to remove a recently discovered benign tumor.

He wrote on Instagram, "Hello! Just wanted to give another update for those that are interested. First off, I still feel fine. Haven't had any episodes again like the first one I had after Download fest, so that's good. Also on medication at the moment, that's supposed to help with that not happening again.

"2nd, I have a few more appointments at the medical offices to get ready for surgery, which is scheduled for August, 4th. I will be getting a craniotomy, which they basically will be cutting into my skull over my left ear, taking the tumor out, then patching everything back up. Something like that......you can google more on it, if you'd like to know what it actually involves if you want.

"Not sure how long it will take to recover, but they said probably will be a minimum of at least 6 weeks. It's different for everyone, so only time will tell.....But, I will be back out there as soon as I feel like I can, and of course if they tell me it's safe to do so!!! Will keep you informed as that time approaches.

Thank you all again, for the amount of positivity being thrown my way!!! It feels good and is really appreciated!"

Related Stories

Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak To Undergo Brain Surgery

Hatebreed Announce Return Of Summer Slaughter Tour

Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows

Hatebreed Announce North American 30th Anniversary Tour

News > Hatebreed