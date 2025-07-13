Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'

Fresh from his final live performance, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne will be releasing his brand new memoir, "Last Rites", on October 7th via Grand Central Publishing.

Ozzy had this to say, "People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I'm, like, f*** no. If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy.

"If I'd done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy. Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can't complain. I've been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I've done good... and I've done bad. But right now, I'm not ready to go anywhere."

Here is the synopsis: At the age of sixty-nine, Ozzy Osbourne was on a triumphant farewell tour, playing to sold-out arenas and rave reviews all around the world. Then, disaster.In a matter of just a few weeks, he went from being hospitalized with a finger infection to having to abandon his tour-and all public life-as he faced near-total paralysis from the neck down.

'Last Rites' is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Osbourne's descent into hell. Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career - including his turbulent marriage to wife Sharon, his encounters with fellow hellraisers including Slash, Bon Scott, John Bonham and Keith Moon, the harrowing final moments he spent with Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister, all alongside his reflections on the triumphant 'Back to the Beginning' concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for the final time and raised millions for charity.

Unflinching and surprisingly life-affirming, 'Last Rites' demonstrates once again why Ozzy has transcended his status as 'The Godfather of Metal' and 'The Prince of Darkness' to become a modern-day folk hero and national treasure. Pre-order here

Related Stories

Ghost Frontman Papa V Perpetua tributes Ozzy Osbourne With 1983 Classic

Sammy Hagar Performs Flying High Again At Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Event

Ozzy Osbourne Delivers Final Live Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Streams 'Mr. Crowley' Cover Led By Jack Black

News > Ozzy Osbourne