Singled Out: Streetcar Revenge's Satellite

Streetcar Revenge recently released their self-titled album, and to celebrate we asked bassist Marc Gaudiosi to tell us about the single "Satellite". Here is the story:
Satellite is a story of hope and finding the strength to continue on after the loss of a loved one. It opens up after the tragic event, then the story continues where the surviving person hears their lost partner speaking down to give them strength. "I know you'll be fine. I hope you know you're always on my mind." The next line "Look up to the stars, I'm looking down I'm not that far" has them go out at night and the star they see is their lost loved one coming to visit. The lost one then explains what their new "life" is like during the pre-chorus.
Then when the chorus kicks in it gives our surviving member strength and courage to get through the day, knowing that their lost partner is with them all the time.
Second verse reminds them that when things get dark, stay positive it just means your "star" is coming out for you soon.
The bridge continues that thought, when things don't go your way remember they are here looking down on you for the support you need to get through.
Then the final chorus once again reminding that their lost love is still there watching throughout the day.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'- Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month- more
ELO Cancel Their Historic Final Concert- Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief- 38 Special Releasing First New Album In 20 Years- more
George Strait To Play Intimate Hill Country Flood Fundraiser- Lil Man J Finding Success With 'Stuck In The Middle'- more
Ariana Grande Duets With Brother Frankie On 'Hotel Rock Bottom'- B.U.G Antman Gets Surreal With 'Belt'- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 1: Sax Man and Pals Set Sail in Europe
Ozzy Osbourne Releasing New Memoir 'Last Rites'
Hatebreed's Wayne Lozinak Have Surgery To Remove Brain Tumor Next Month
Most-Viewed Rock Songs & Artists for International Rock and Roll Day
Stream Sting's Expanded 'The Dream Of The Blue Turtles'
Steve Hackett Releases 'The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall'
Skunk Anansie Get Deeply Personal With 'Shame'
The Raincoats' Gina Birch Delivers 'Trouble'
Watch Born of Osiris' 'The War That You Are' Video