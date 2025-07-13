Singled Out: Streetcar Revenge's Satellite

Streetcar Revenge recently released their self-titled album, and to celebrate we asked bassist Marc Gaudiosi to tell us about the single "Satellite". Here is the story:

Satellite is a story of hope and finding the strength to continue on after the loss of a loved one. It opens up after the tragic event, then the story continues where the surviving person hears their lost partner speaking down to give them strength. "I know you'll be fine. I hope you know you're always on my mind." The next line "Look up to the stars, I'm looking down I'm not that far" has them go out at night and the star they see is their lost loved one coming to visit. The lost one then explains what their new "life" is like during the pre-chorus.

Then when the chorus kicks in it gives our surviving member strength and courage to get through the day, knowing that their lost partner is with them all the time.

Second verse reminds them that when things get dark, stay positive it just means your "star" is coming out for you soon.

The bridge continues that thought, when things don't go your way remember they are here looking down on you for the support you need to get through.

Then the final chorus once again reminding that their lost love is still there watching throughout the day.

