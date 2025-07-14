AC/DC In The Studio For 45th Anniversary Of 'Back In Black'

The 45th anniversary of AC/DC's blockbuster "Back In Black" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: My rare Malcolm Young interview from the In the Studio archive will be certain to give you even more insight into the gut-wrenching circumstances which precipitated the making of "Hell's Bells", "Shoot to Thrill", "You Shook Me All Night Long", "...Money Honey", "Have a Drink on Me", and "Back in Black" as Angus Young and Brian Johnson host AC/DC's forty-fifth anniversary of the world-wide phenomenon Back in Black with me here In the Studio.

The Back in Black AC/DC secret has now been revealed, but until the In the Studio series of exclusive classic rock interviews, you didn't find it in the myriad of magazine articles, online biographies, books, and fan sites dedicated to the band. Sure, you'd see tons of photos and references to lead guitarist Angus Young's frenetic stage energy while performing in his schoolboy short pants. But understand this: AC/DC was always his big brother Malcolm Young 's band. My initial hunch that this was true came during my first classic rock interview with the band, as Angus, singer Brian Johnson, and I were discussing the breakthrough album Highway to Hell (the last with colorful ruffian singer Bon Scott, who died of alcohol poisoning shortly after) and the follow-up with Brian singing, Back in Black.

Numerous times during the conversation, both Angus and Brian alluded to what Angus's older brother, rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young, thought, said, or did. It became increasingly apparent as the stories unfolded that, musically and inspirationally, Malcolm Young was to whom the others in AC/DC looked. Angus Young may have been chosen early on to be the focal point of AC/DC, but big brother Malcolm was always the heart and soul of this band, becoming even more so after the death of Bon Scott in 1980.

(That's a young Young: Malcolm left, then Atlantic Records promo veteran Michael Prince center, and even younger brother Angus Young, right)

So a few years later when another AC/DC interview opportunity arose, I insisted that Malcolm be included, and my hunch was quickly confirmed. Malcolm was plain-spoken, unpretentious, wise, and doggedly determined. And while the excellent biographers at AllMusic.com correctly note that AC/DC's popularity and sales waned from the mid-1980s through the end of the decade, they fail to grasp why: Malcolm's drinking had increased to a debilitating point whereby it was affecting not only his health but his creative leadership of the band, and Mal wisely took a leave of absence for over two years. So it was then no coincidence, when a clean and sober Malcolm Young rejoined AC/DC for 1990's The Razor's Edge, that it became the quintet's biggest seller and best-reviewed album since Back in Black a decade earlier.

Notably, like AC/DC Back in Black released in late July 1980, several of the best-selling hard rock albums in history also have been made under the most dire of circumstances amidst tremendous tragedy and loss:

Deep Purple Machine Head - lost their reserved recording studio to a massive fire the night before they were to begin. Result: one of the quintessential hard rock albums of all time.

Def Leppard Hysteria - lost their key man producer; lost their way in the studio; drummer lost his arm in a car crash. Result: 25 million copies sold worldwide.

Whitesnake ('87) - bandleader David Coverdale lost his voice; lost his band; lost $3 million making it. Result: estimated 9.5 million copies sold.

Metallica Metallica (Black Album) - band lost their bass player in a Swedish tour bus rollover crash. Result: 16.5 million copies sold in the US.

We are saddened that AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young has passed after a long bout with dementia. Nevertheless, it always was Malcolm's band. The most popular selling rock album ever, AC/DC Back in Black marks its forty-fifth anniversary with a massive North American tour currently rolling and a stop here In the Studio for Angus Young and Brian Johnson. -

Stream the episode here

Related Stories

AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour

Bon Scott's 79th Birthday To Be Marked With Tribute Concert

60th Academy of Country Music Awards Full List Of Winners

Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary

News > AC DC