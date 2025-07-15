Singled Out: Framing Hanley's Mean It

Framing Hanley recently released their new single and video "Mean It" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Kenneth Nixon to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote "Mean It" when I was going through a lot of turmoil in my life. Fresh off the ending of a decade-long marriage, life reconnected me with someone from my past. To say that I wasn't in the right headspace to be a good "partner" to someone else in my life at that point would be the understatement of the century.

Now, what's most unusual about "Mean It (Photographs and Gasoline Pt II)" is the fact that it's a sequel to a song on our sophomore album. That's because that song was about my relationship with this person 15+ years ago. We live and we learn; and sometimes we live and we learn the hard way. This song is more about self-reflection than anything else, though. All around me it seemed my life was falling apart, mostly due to my alcoholism.

I'm a big believer in "accountability." I wrote this song when I was "waking up," if you will, and realizing "I've gotta change sh*t or it's never gonna change... hopefully it makes me a better partner and this woman helps me walk through the battlegrounds." Thankfully, I did and she did.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

