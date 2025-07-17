Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell concert raised an impressive amount of money with $190 million from the proceeds going to charity, according to a social media post from musical director Tom Morello.

The money will reportedly be donated to the Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice and Cure Parkinson's, the latter a charity searching for a cure to the disease Ozzy suffers from.

Morello shared photo on Instagram proclaiming "'Back To The Beginning' More Than 190 Million Dollars Will Be Donated To Houses and Hospitals For Children," and he added the following caption, "1. Boom. We set out to not just create the greatest day in the history of heavy metal.

"2. Generals gathered in their masses. @tonyiommi

"3. @iamstevent rocked the joint to the ground.

"4. @adamjones_tv of @toolmusic & I played in a band together in high school in Libertyville but haven't shared the stage in decades...until now.

"5. I'm a huge @judaspriest fan and doing the synchronized metal chug with @kkspriest during "Breaking The Law" was epic.

"6. An indisputable statement after last weekend.

"7. @jackblack lifting my @romanmorello1 during their 'Mr. Crowley' tribute brought a tear.

"8. Our great host @prideofgypsies Jason Momoa & I going through his script.

"9. And then a dude from @therollingstones showed up.

10. THANKYOU @ozzyosbourne for trusting me to be the Musical Director of the 'Back To The Beginning' show. It was over a year of hard work but heavy metal was the music that made me love music and it was a labor of love.

"We raised a ton of money for a great cause and so many great musicians & bands & fans all over the world paid tribute to the ALL TIME greats."

Related Stories

Gibson Celebrates Black Sabbath's Historic Final Reunion Show

Steven Tyler and Ronnie Wood Make Surprise Appearance At Black Sabbath Farewell

K.K. Downing Rocks Judas Priest Classic At Black Sabbath Farewell Show

Black Sabbath Reunite For Farewell Performance

News > Black Sabbath