Bush Performs 'The Land Of Milk And Honey' On Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Bush performed its new single, "The Land Of Milk And Honey", on the July 14 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The tune is the latest track issued from the band's forthcoming album, "I Beat Loneliness", which will be released on July 18 via earMUSIC.
"'The Land of Milk and Honey' is a wild ride into the heart of the new record, 'I Beat Loneliness,'" says frontman Gavin Rossdale. "It's built to be played loud - to liberate and uplift. That's the spirit behind it."
The song follows the lead track "60 Ways To Forget People" as the latest preview to Bush's 10th studio album.
"I Beat Loneliness" will be released in multiple formats; get more details and stream the Jimmy Kimmel Live performance here
