Metallica Stream 'Wherever I May Roam' From Second Santa Clara Show

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Wherever I May Roam", from the second of two recent shows in Santa Clara, CA.

The fourth single from the band's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - was featured during the June 22 event at the city's Levi's Stadium, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica recently shared news that "The Black Album" has been certified 20x platinum for US sales in excess of 20 million copies.

The project's 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries - including a 4-week run at No. 1 in the US, while its unrelenting series of singles - "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam", and "Sad But True" - fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of "The Call of Ktulu" from the event; stream both songs from the second of two shows in Santa Clara here

Related Stories

Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief

Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' In Santa Clara

Metallica Rock Black Sabbath Farewell Show

Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Houston

News > Metallica

Share this article: