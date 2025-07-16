Metallica Stream 'Wherever I May Roam' From Second Santa Clara Show

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Wherever I May Roam", from the second of two recent shows in Santa Clara, CA.
The fourth single from the band's self-titled record - aka The Black Album - was featured during the June 22 event at the city's Levi's Stadium, where they were joined by openers Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
Metallica recently shared news that "The Black Album" has been certified 20x platinum for US sales in excess of 20 million copies.
The project's 1991 release not only gave Metallica its first No. 1 album in no fewer than 10 countries - including a 4-week run at No. 1 in the US, while its unrelenting series of singles - "Enter Sandman", "The Unforgiven", "Nothing Else Matters", "Wherever I May Roam", and "Sad But True" - fueled the band's rise to stadium headlining, radio and MTV dominating household name status.
Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of "The Call of Ktulu" from the event; stream both songs from the second of two shows in Santa Clara here
Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief
Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' In Santa Clara
Metallica Rock Black Sabbath Farewell Show
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Houston
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
When Motley Met Dolly, How the New 'Home Sweet Home' Duet Happened- My Chemical Romance Hit New Milestones With 'The Black Parade'- more
Hear John Prine's Previously Unreleased 'Hey Ah Nothin'- Kameron Marlowe's 'Seventeen' Lands At Country Radio- more
Bruno Mars Makes Surprise Appearance At BLACKPINK's Final L.A. Show- Original Bela Fleck & The Flecktones Reuniting For 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
We Are Scientists Deliver 'The Big One'
In This Moment Recruit Kim Dracula For New Song 'Heretic'
Watch Mob Rules' 'Dawn Of Second Sun' Video
Martyr Unleash 'Legions Of The Cross' Video
Jared James Nichols Announces UK Tour
Texas Headhunters Say 'Gimme Some Love' With New Video
Poptones Stream New Single 'Say Something Now'
Peter Frampton Extends Let's Do It Again Tour