Original Alice Cooper Group Stream New Song 'Up All Night'

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming "Up All Night" as the latest preview of his forthcoming album, "The Revenge of Alice Cooper." The project features - for the first time in 50 years - The Original Alice Cooper Group: Alice, drummer Neal Smith, guitarist Michael Bruce, and bassist Dennis Dunaway.

Produced by Bob Ezrin, the album also includes a posthumous appearance by Glen Buxton, the band's original guitarist who passed away in 1997, through an unreleased recording that seamlessly blends the past with the present on "What Happened To You," featuring his original guitar part.

One of the bonus tracks (box set & limited smart format) also includes a long-lost gem from 1970 - a raw, alternate take of "Return of The Spiders" (not the version heard on "Easy Action") - recently unearthed from original multi-tracks missing for 50 years and now enhanced and mixed by Ezrin.

Due July 25 via earMUSIC, "The Revenge of Alice Cooper" is heralded as the successor to the band's iconic records "Schools Out" "Billion Dollar Babies," "Love It to Death," and "Killer."

Stream the new single, "Up All Night", here

