Peter Frampton Extends Let's Do It Again Tour

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has extended his ongoing series of concert dates on his Let's Do It Again Tour. A fall trek will see the guitarist playing more North American dates starting October 17 in New Orleans, LA.
"Excited to announce new dates added to the Let's Do It Again! tour!" says Frampton. "Let's continue making amazing memories together."
Frampton was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH last fall; he delivered the No. 1 Rock News Story Of The Year and was named the No. 7 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards.
