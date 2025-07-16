Peter Frampton Extends Let's Do It Again Tour

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has extended his ongoing series of concert dates on his Let's Do It Again Tour. A fall trek will see the guitarist playing more North American dates starting October 17 in New Orleans, LA.

"Excited to announce new dates added to the Let's Do It Again! tour!" says Frampton. "Let's continue making amazing memories together."

Frampton was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH last fall; he delivered the No. 1 Rock News Story Of The Year and was named the No. 7 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards.

View the new tour dates and get ticket details here

Related Stories

Peter Frampton Launching Let's Do It Again Tour

AC/DC and Peter Frampton win 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Teamed Up On Humble Pie Classic 'Four Day Creep' (2024 In Review)

Peter Frampton To Be Honored With Annual Les Paul Spirit Award

News > Peter Frampton

Share this article: