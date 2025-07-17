Robert Plant's New Band Saving Grace Announce Debut Album

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant took to social media to share the big news that his new band, Saving Grace, will be releasing their debut album on September 26th via Nonesuch Records.

To celebrate the announcement, the band shared their rendition of Low's "Everybody's Song", that will appear on the record, along with an official music video for the track.

Plant shared these details about the new record: The album's genesis was during lockdown, when Plant's customary wandering was all but forbidden. It was in the English countryside that he connected closely to this diverse group of musicians-vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse-Brown. Produced by Plant and the band and recorded over six years in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Borders, 'Saving Grace' features songs by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley (Moby Grape), Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind, and Low.

