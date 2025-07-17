Robert Plant's New Band Saving Grace Announce Debut Album

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant took to social media to share the big news that his new band, Saving Grace, will be releasing their debut album on September 26th via Nonesuch Records.
To celebrate the announcement, the band shared their rendition of Low's "Everybody's Song", that will appear on the record, along with an official music video for the track.
Plant shared these details about the new record: The album's genesis was during lockdown, when Plant's customary wandering was all but forbidden. It was in the English countryside that he connected closely to this diverse group of musicians-vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse-Brown. Produced by Plant and the band and recorded over six years in the Cotswolds and on the Welsh Borders, 'Saving Grace' features songs by Memphis Minnie, Bob Mosley (Moby Grape), Blind Willie Johnson, The Low Anthem, Martha Scanlan, Sarah Siskind, and Low.
Robert Plant And Saving Grace Announce Headline Tour
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour
Robert Plant's Saving Grace Announce Spring Tour
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour- Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity- Robert Plant- more
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream Tonight- Randy Travis To Visit GRAMMY Museum MS For A Behind The Scenes Look At His Career- more
Jonas Brothers Honors The Inspiring Ways People Stand Up To Cancer With 'I Can't Lose' Video- Watch FKA twigs' 'Perfectly' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour
Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity
Robert Plant's New Band Saving Grace Announce Debut Album
Ellefson-Soto Announce 'Unbreakable' Album With Title Song Video
Original Alice Cooper Group Stream New Song 'Up All Night'
Bush Performs 'The Land Of Milk And Honey' On Jimmy Kimmel Live
We Are Scientists Deliver 'The Big One'
In This Moment Recruit Kim Dracula For New Song 'Heretic'