Singled Out: Luicidal's Knife Fight

Luicidal, which features former members of Suicidal Tendencies, just released a video for their song "Knife Fight", ahead of their Luicide's An Alternative Tour, and to celebrate we asked Louichi Mayorga to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
Knife Fight is the story taken from the Japanese '60s movie Battle of the Gargantuas - two brothers, Gargantuan brothers, who terrorize Tokyo when one became evil and the other stayed true to their existence, and a battle to the death ensued...
Fast forward to the early '80s - I felt the same happened to me and the lead singer of my then-band Suicidal Tendencies. It was his band, but I propelled it with my songwriting and added my ol' bandmates that were awesome musicians and made that first album epic!!
And we continually kept making great music that still holds up today... But once success came, he changed, and I kept running in the streets!!! I guess he thought it would be better and more fruitful if I was out!!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
