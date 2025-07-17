Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour

The Steve Miller Band surprised fans on Wednesday (July 16th) by abruptly cancelling their 2025 summer tour, which was scheduled to kick off on August 15th in Bethel, NY.

The band shared the following update on social media, "Dear Steve Miller Band fans, You make music with your instincts You live your life by your instincts Always trust your instincts... The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates.

"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So... You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled.

"Don't know where, don't know when... We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness, Please take care of each other. Steve, The Band and the Crew"

Related Stories

Steve Miller Band Gearing Up For 2025 Tour

Steve Miller To Be Honored With Annual Les Paul Spirit Award

Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller Having A Blast On Summer Stadium Tour

Steve Miller Shares Unreleased Song From 'The Joker' 50th Anniversary Box Set

News > Steve Miller