The Steve Miller Band surprised fans on Wednesday (July 16th) by abruptly cancelling their 2025 summer tour, which was scheduled to kick off on August 15th in Bethel, NY.
The band shared the following update on social media, "Dear Steve Miller Band fans, You make music with your instincts You live your life by your instincts Always trust your instincts... The Steve Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates.
"The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable. So... You can blame it on the weather...The tour is cancelled.
"Don't know where, don't know when... We hope to see you all again. Wishing you all Peace, Love and Happiness, Please take care of each other. Steve, The Band and the Crew"
Steve Miller Band Gearing Up For 2025 Tour
Steve Miller To Be Honored With Annual Les Paul Spirit Award
Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller Having A Blast On Summer Stadium Tour
Steve Miller Shares Unreleased Song From 'The Joker' 50th Anniversary Box Set
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour- Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity- Robert Plant- more
Dark Angel Launching First North American Tour in Decades- Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees To Rock SEMA Fest- Silverstein- more
Pat Green and Friends: Texas Flood Relief Livestream Tonight- Randy Travis To Visit GRAMMY Museum MS For A Behind The Scenes Look At His Career- more
Jonas Brothers Honors The Inspiring Ways People Stand Up To Cancer With 'I Can't Lose' Video- Watch FKA twigs' 'Perfectly' Video- more
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Sites and Sounds: Montana Folk Festival Coming to Butte (And It's Free!)
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour
Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity
Robert Plant's New Band Saving Grace Announce Debut Album
Ellefson-Soto Announce 'Unbreakable' Album With Title Song Video
Original Alice Cooper Group Stream New Song 'Up All Night'
Bush Performs 'The Land Of Milk And Honey' On Jimmy Kimmel Live
We Are Scientists Deliver 'The Big One'
In This Moment Recruit Kim Dracula For New Song 'Heretic'