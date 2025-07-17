Singled Out: Atomik Train's Supersonik Speedway

Quebec rockers Atomik Train just released their new single and video "Supersonik Speedway," and to celebrate we asked lead guitarist Junior Bourcier to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The first time I presented Supersonik Speedway to the guys, I only had the big riff after the crescendo of the intro plus the first verse and what I imagined as the chorus's riff at that moment. I only had the first verse's lyrics and a different chorus than the actual. I thought it rocked solid but the guys thought it was a little too similar to another song we played from a previous band of mine, that we don't play anymore. I kept coming back with it so eventually they followed and I honestly think it's one of the best songs on this album.

One day after a rehearsal with the band, François and I decided to work on the lyrics. In the first verse, I wanted to talk about how things come together and move at a higher speed when you choose yourself and decide to follow your heart. But we did not have the song title yet. We were looking at words that rhyme in « ay » and he was throwing a lot of words at me and at one point he said « speedway » and that's when it hit me! I suddenly had this image of a race track in the sky full of colors a little bit like one of the race tracks in Mario Bro's racing game. I thought it was a really cool song title, self-explanatory and it was fun to sing! So we ended up finishing these lyrics that day, excited to work on the rest of the song with the band.

I wanted to add an intro with a crescendo up to a boil to represent the build up of your inner emotion from the decision to the action. After the stop of the crescendo, the big riff kicks in with a primal scream, just like an explosion of energy, going at high speed to this new destination. Just the thought of it gives me shivers! We hope this song will help others find the inner strength to decide and act towards where they want to go and who they want to be! And when they do it, they will get on the Supersonik Speedway and explode into the stratosphere!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

