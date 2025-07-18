Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters

Mercury Studios took to social media to announced that Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath recent Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow farewell concert will be coming to movie theaters early next year.

They shared: The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of Ozzy's final bow in his hometown of Birmingham.

Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park.

Featuring thunderous performances of War Pigs, Iron Man, Children of the Grave, and a show-stopping Paranoid, the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance.

