The Cult Including Death Cult Set On North American Tour

(hennemusic) The Cult has announced dates for a fall tour of North America. Singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy will revisit their origins and history for the series, which will open October 9 in Niagara Fall, ON and the band calls "a communal gathering of the tribes featuring sets from Death Cult and The Cult. If not now, then when?"
Originally a member of the UK band Southern Death Cult that formed in 1981, Astbury and the group released a single in 1982 and toured before the rocker disbanded the outfit in 1983.
That same year, the singer teamed up with Duffy to form the post-punk goth outfit Death Cult; the band released two 12-inches records, one being the "Death Cult" EP, which were subsequently combined and released as a CD.
Death Cult became The Cult in 1984, releasing their album debut, "Dreamtime", that same year and going on to experience a career that has seen the release of 11 full-length albums, as well as numerous international and US gold and platinum certifications.
View the tour dates and get ticket details here
Julien's Auctions Announce The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Auction
Singled Out: Sean Griffin (The Ruffians)'s People Are Mad
Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Benson Boone Rock Festival D'ete Quebec Kick Off
Singled Out: Adam Tilzer's I'm Gonna Start a Cult
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa- Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be'- more
Steve Miller Band Cancel Summer Tour- Black Sabbath's 'Back To The Beginning' Farewell Concert Raised 190 Million For Charity- Robert Plant- more
Eric Church Rocks 3 Nights At Red Rocks- Russell Dickerson Premieres 'Happen To Me' Video- James Dupre Releasing New Song From First New Album In 4 Years- more
Lady Gaga Launches The MAYHEM Ball Tour With Sold Out Show In Las Vegas- Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video- more
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters
Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'
The Cult Including Death Cult Set On North American Tour
Singled Out: We Are Scientists' The Big One
Def Leppard Bring Out Tom Morello For Surprise Jam In Ottawa
Watch Corey Feldman's A.I. Created 'Characters' Video
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Streaming 'Alfredo: The Movie '
Stream Nine Inch Nails' New Song 'As Alive As You Need Me To Be' From TRON: Ares