The Cult Including Death Cult Set On North American Tour

(hennemusic) The Cult has announced dates for a fall tour of North America. Singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy will revisit their origins and history for the series, which will open October 9 in Niagara Fall, ON and the band calls "a communal gathering of the tribes featuring sets from Death Cult and The Cult. If not now, then when?"

Originally a member of the UK band Southern Death Cult that formed in 1981, Astbury and the group released a single in 1982 and toured before the rocker disbanded the outfit in 1983.

That same year, the singer teamed up with Duffy to form the post-punk goth outfit Death Cult; the band released two 12-inches records, one being the "Death Cult" EP, which were subsequently combined and released as a CD.

Death Cult became The Cult in 1984, releasing their album debut, "Dreamtime", that same year and going on to experience a career that has seen the release of 11 full-length albums, as well as numerous international and US gold and platinum certifications.

