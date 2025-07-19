Big Wreck Announce New Album With 'Holy Roller' Video

Big Wreck have shared a music video for their new song "Holy Roller", to celebrate the announcement that their new album, "The Rest Of The Story", will be hitting stores on October 24th.

We were sent the following details: Recorded at Noble Street Studios, the album was written, composed, and co-produced by frontman Ian Thornley, alongside acclaimed producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Deftones, Evanescence, Alice in Chains). With engineering by Chris Holmes, mixing by Eric Ratz (Danko Jones, Cancer Bats, Arkells), and mastering by Andy Vandette (Rush, David Bowie). The project brings together an allstar team to deliver Big Wreck's most dynamic work to date.

Ian Thornley: "I'm after that feeling that only music can give you, and the excitement of pushing the dust away. What's here? What's this? And then building it. When we're talking about all this music, it feels like one continuous extension. If we consider the songs from Pages, to us they're all part of the same album, this is the Rest Of The Story."

The band unveils the album's second single, "Holy Roller"-a gritty, groove-laden track accompanied by a vintage technicolor video that taps into the raw energy and charisma fans have come to expect. It's a testament to Big Wreck's enduring artistry-explosive, soul-stirring, and unmistakably their own.

Ian Thornley says "the original lyric of 'Holy Roller' was about a Catholic priest who was doing his thing and getting away with it. Then Dave, our bass player quickly snapped me out of that. He's like, 'Dude, that's my 11 year-old son's favorite song of all the ones that we're working on. So maybe we should readjust these lyrics.' So I wrote the song about a sort of character like Will Ferrell from Old School. I wrote this song about a goofy guy who's stayed at the party too long, and it seems to fit the vibe of the song. The vibe is just fun, and if we can get away with some little shreddies in there, so be it."

Related Stories

The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour

News > Big Wreck