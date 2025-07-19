Bush Release New Album 'I Beat Loneliness'

(hennemusic) Bush is streaming its new album, "I Beat Loneliness", in sync with its release on July 18. Produced by Gavin Rossdale and Erik Ron (Godsmack, Bad Omen), the 2025 project marks Bush's 10th studio album and blends their grunge-rooted intensity with fresh textures and themes exploring mental health, solitude, and resilience.
Spanning 12 tracks, "I Beat Loneliness" opens an unflinching conversation around emotional vulnerability - especially the silence that often surrounds men's mental health. On tracks like 'Scars' - the record's focus track - Bush confronts that silence head-on. 'Scars' is a raw reckoning with pain and healing, turning wounds into proof of survival. From seismic rock choruses to stripped-down confessions, the album dares listeners to feel everything - reminding us that healing starts when the silence ends.
"This is the most personal record I've ever made," says Rossdale. "It's there so people don't feel so alone. Life is beautiful but not easy. 'Scars' works perfectly as the opening track because it sets up the whole point of the record. It accepts that we are all crazy and we are in this together- enjoy"
The group formally announced the record in April while also sharing the set's lead single, "60 Ways To Forget People"; the follow-up, "The Land Of Milk And Honey", surfaced in early June.
