Singled Out: Forester's Daredevil Youth

Edmonton punk rockers Forester recently released their new track "Daredevil Youth," and to celebrate we asked Keenan Gregory to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Daredevil Youth" is the musical version of flipping through old photographs you forgot you still had. It catches me off guard and pulls my complete focus every time we play it.

There's something a little romantic about it too. The lyrics and melody stir up distant memories that remind me how fleeting time can feel and how you wish you had just a little more of it. More time to create, to grow, and to laugh with your friends while unloading gear in cramped, dirty little rehearsal spaces at 2 a.m.

Being part of Forester has been one hell of a ride. We all took different paths through our different lives, and were drawn to different sounds that oddly enough pulled all of us towards the exact same point in time to work on the same project together. With how in sync we are when it comes to the music, it's amazing that we even found each other through all of that.

What we've built together, musically, has been a life changing experience for each of us. It's crazy to think the band has been around since before Spotify. We never quite managed to pop off with streaming like some of the other indie artists on the platform, but that's okay. The music has first and foremost always been for us. We make sh*t that makes us laugh until we cry, and listen until we're moved. In turn, that has given us a greater appreciation for those fans that have connected with what we're doing. It's deeply moving that they can relate to something so intensely personal.

To me "Daredevil Youth" feels like a snapshot of that entire journey. From beginning to... well it's not the end yet. But of youth, of chaos, and of connection. It makes me extremely grateful. And it makes me want to hold on just a little tighter to the time we still have together.

