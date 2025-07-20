Metallica To The Rescue

Metal legends Metallica saves this weekend's Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium after they offered up their stage to organizers to use after the EDM event's main stage burned down earlier in the week.

The festival, which featured sets Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5 and David Guetta, and more, was almost cancelled until Metallica provided the stage that they had stored in Austria to organizers.

DJ Martin Garrix celebrated the move by sharing a photo of himself with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and stating, "I can not believe I'm actually typing this... but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening! Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles - and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts."

