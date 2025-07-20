Metal legends Metallica saves this weekend's Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium after they offered up their stage to organizers to use after the EDM event's main stage burned down earlier in the week.
The festival, which featured sets Steve Aoki, Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5 and David Guetta, and more, was almost cancelled until Metallica provided the stage that they had stored in Austria to organizers.
DJ Martin Garrix celebrated the move by sharing a photo of himself with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and stating, "I can not believe I'm actually typing this... but my set at Tomorrowland is still happening! Massive love and a big shoutout to the incredible Tomorrowland team for pulling off miracles - and to Metallica for coming through with the new stage parts."
Metallica Stream 'Wherever I May Roam' From Second Santa Clara Show
Metallica Giving $100,000 To Texas Flood Relief
Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' In Santa Clara
Metallica Rock Black Sabbath Farewell Show
Metallica To The Rescue- Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD- Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Concert Coming To Movie Theaters- Yungblud Releases 'Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning'- more
Dolly: A True Original Musical Shares First Production Photo- Whiskey Myers Share New Song 'Midnight Woman'- Christian Hayes & Corey Harper- more
Sheryl Crow And The Real Lowdown Deliver 'The New Normal'- Michael Marcagi Streaming New Sing-Along Single 'Humbling'- more
Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 4: The Cruise Wraps Up In Reykjavik
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 3: All Ashore! The Cruise Reaches Norway and Iceland
Caught In The Act: Cheap Trick Rocks Chicagoland On July 4th
Dave Koz & Friends at Sea Cruise, Part 2: Dave, Dave, Dave!
Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD
Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival
I Prevail Announce New Album With 'Rain' Video
Oxymorrons Return With 'BLK SHEEP'
Yawn Mower Pay Homage To The Big Lebowski In New Video
Acceptance Reunites And Recruit A Who's Who Of Stars For Phantoms 20th Anniversary Album