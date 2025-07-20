Robb Flynn Does Surprise Jam With Gojira At Music Festival

Machine Head's Robb Flynn made a surprise guest appearance at the Release Athens Festival this weekend where their join Gojira for a performance of Sepultura's "Territory".
We were sent the following details: in Athens, as part of the , was in itself one of the most significant musical events of the year. Beyond the undeniable fact that the French band is perhaps the leading act in modern metal, the timing was ideal: the past 12 months have been the most pivotal in their career, as their performance at the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games propelled their reputation far beyond the boundaries of the metal scene.
Gojira delivered a thunderous set - and were joined on stage by none other than Robb Flynn (Machine Head) in a powerful, once-in-a-lifetime moment, covering Sepultura's "Territory".
It was also Robb Flynn's birthday, and Athens gave him the loudest celebration possible. A true gathering of musical forces, brotherhood, and energy. The day's lineup featured the incredible Lacuna Coil & While She Sleeps!
It's moments like this that remind us why we do it, why live music cannot be replaced & why Release Athens is more than a festival, in the hearts of our fans. Check the moment here >
