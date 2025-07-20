Van Halen's 'Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)' Goes HD

(hennemusic) Van Halen are streaming an HD video featuring the 2025 Remaster of "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)" from the forthcoming 30th anniversary edition of "Balance."
Due August 15, "Balance (Expanded Edition)" features the original album along with a selection of audio and video rarities, while pulling together a selection of non-album tracks from the period, including the B-side "Crossing Over," along with "Humans Being" and "Respect the Wind" from the Twister soundtrack. Also featured are eight performances from the band's 1995 Wembley Stadium appearance, which was broadcast by the BBC.
Available as a 2LP/2CD/Blu-ray deluxe set and a series of standalone versions, including a 2CD set, and a 2LP black vinyl and 2LP orange vinyl pressing that presents the full album on vinyl for the first time in 30 years; the complete album spans three sides, for optimal audio quality, with a Balance-era etching on the fourth side.
Originally released on January 24, 1995, "Balance" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA for US sales of 3 million copies.
Get more details and stream the video here
