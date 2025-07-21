Def Leppard Returning To Las Vegas For New Residency

Following their triumphant summer tour, Def Leppard have announced that they will be returning to Las Vegas early next year to launch a brand new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The band took to social media this morning (July 21st) to share the big news that they will once again be rocking Sin City with a residency. The new run of dates will run from February 3rd through 28th.

Tickets go a sale this Friday, July 25th at 10am PT and the band revealed, "Rock Brigade members get first access to tickets and VIP packages starting tomorrow, Tuesday, July 22 at 10a PT. To join the Rock Brigade or renew your membership, visit DefLeppardRockBrigade.com.

