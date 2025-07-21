Metallica Stream Denver Performance Of 1984 Classic 'Creeping Death'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", from a June 27 appearance in Denver, CO. The lead single from the band's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the band's appearance at the city's Empower Field at Mile High as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

The California outfit were joined by openers Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills at the first of two events in the city. Following its recent July 5 set at the Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne "Back To The Beginning" farewell event in Birmingham, Metallica are currently on a break from the world tour, which will resume in November with dates in Australia and New Zealand.

Metallica is also sharing video of the "Master Of Puppets" classic, "Battery", from the Denver show; watch both performances here

