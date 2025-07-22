Judas Priest Stream Video Of Full Hellfest 2025 Performance

(hennemusic) Judas Priest is streaming pro-shot video of its June 21 performance at the 2025 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France. The band delivered a 15-song, 75-minute set on the third day of the four day event as part of a weekend lineup that featured headliners Korn, Muse, Scorpions and Linkin Park.

Judas Priest will wrap up the European leg of its Shield Of Pain Tour in London, UK on July 25; the series will resume in North America when the UK metal outfit teams up with Alice Cooper for shows starting in mid-September.

The band's latest album, "Invincible Shield", was produced by touring guitarist Andy Sneap; the set debuted at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200 while also scoring the highest charting album in its career in its native UK when it debuted at No. 2 on the country's Official Albums Chart to best their previous peak of a No. 4 spot with 1980's "British Steel."

Stream Judas Priest's full Hellfest 2025 performance here

